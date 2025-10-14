Publicis rules out bid for Dentsu’s international unit amid AI-led strong Q3 performance

Publicis Groupe has reported another quarter of robust growth, while firmly ruling out any interest in acquiring Dentsu’s international creative and media operations. The French advertising holding company posted 5.7% organic net revenue growth in the third quarter of 2025, surpassing analysts’ expectations of 5.1%, with total net revenue at €3.53 billion ($4.08 billion).

The growth was fueled by continued client demand and the rapid adoption of Publicis’ artificial intelligence-led marketing solutions. On the back of this momentum, Publicis upgraded its full-year 2025 organic growth guidance to between 5% and 5.5%, and expects its operating margin to come in slightly above 18%, even as it continues investing in mergers, acquisitions, and talent.

During the earnings call, Chairman and CEO Arthur Sadoun emphasized that Publicis’ strength lies in its AI-powered transformation rather than in pursuing large-scale mergers.

“We are demonstrating that artificial intelligence at Publicis is not a future promise- it is a reality today that is driving our growth,” he said.

Sadoun highlighted that all key business lines delivered solid results. Connected Media activities, powered by Epsilon, grew in the high single digits, while the company’s AI production platform saw double-digit growth driven by the increasing demand for personalized content. Publicis Sapient remained in positive territory for the second consecutive quarter, supported by client demand for integrated digital solutions.

“With no slowdown in client demand, Q3 was another very strong quarter, ahead of expectations,” Sadoun added. “Once again, we are showing our ability to win market share and position ourselves as a Category of One thanks to our unique AI-powered model.”

Read more: Publicis CEO Arthur Sadoun shuts down Dentsu acquisition speculation

Reiterating his earlier stance, Sadoun reportedly dismissed speculation that Publicis might pursue a bid for Dentsu’s international unit. Recently, the executive underscored that Publicis’ acquisition strategy remains focused on capabilities in data, technology, and AI - not consolidation for the sake of scale.

“We are not interested in consolidating more of the same for the sake of efficiencies,” Sadoun said at an investor conference last month. “With the speed of change AI is bringing, we are only interested in buying capabilities in data, technology, and AI that will enable us to continue to outperform the market and deliver immediate value to our clients.”

His comments come amid ongoing speculation around Dentsu’s plans for its international business. Dentsu CEO Hiroshi Igarashi recently told employees that “no decisions have been made” regarding the company’s future structure and that it intends to rebuild its international operations independently.

With Publicis outperforming rivals Omnicom and WPP- both in transition amid leadership changes and restructuring- Sadoun expressed confidence that the group will continue to outpace the market into 2026.