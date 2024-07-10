            
      Samsung labour union kicks off 'indefinite strike', demanding better pay in Seoul

      Samsung union said, 'We have identified line production disruptions and the company will regret this decision'

      Jul 10, 2024
      Samsung Electronics' union has declared an indefinite strike, demanding better pay

      The labour union of Samsung Electronics has declared an indefinite strike, demanding better pay. The labour union of more than 28,000 workers is likely to impact the impact the production of the world's largest maker of memory chips.

      According to Bloomberg news agency, thousands of workers rallied on Monday outside the chip-making complexes of Samsung in Seoul, South Korea. It is the largest "organised" labour action in South Korea's biggest company in half-century history.

      The union told Bloomberg news agency, "We have identified line production disruptions and the company will regret this decision".

      The union added that the management will eventually relent and come to the negotiating table.

      According to a Bloomberg report, most of the production of Samsung is automated but the company cannot afford any manufacturing snarls as it is trying to convince Nvidia Corp to use its high-bandwidth memory. The strike also coincides with Samsung’s biggest product launch of the year in Paris, where it’s expected to unveil new foldable phones and watches with AI and novel health tracking features, the agency added.


      First Published on Jul 10, 2024

