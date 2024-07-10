Samsung labour union kicks off 'indefinite strike', demanding better pay in Seoul

The labour union of Samsung Electronics has declared an indefinite strike, demanding better pay. The labour union of more than 28,000 workers is likely to impact the impact the production of the world's largest maker of memory chips.

According to Bloomberg news agency, thousands of workers rallied on Monday outside the chip-making complexes of Samsung in Seoul, South Korea. It is the largest "organised" labour action in South Korea's biggest company in half-century history.

The union told Bloomberg news agency, "We have identified line production disruptions and the company will regret this decision".

The union added that the management will eventually relent and come to the negotiating table.