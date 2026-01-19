EXCLUSIVE: BMW India appoints VML’s Contract Advertising India as creative agency

Contract Advertising India Pvt. Ltd. is part of WPP and operates under the VML network (formerly Wunderman Thompson).

BMW India has appointed VML’s Contract Advertising India as its new creative agency, marking a change in its creative mandate previously handled by Rediffusion. The move comes as the German luxury carmaker looks to realign its marketing and communication strategy in line with its evolving business and brand objectives in the Indian market.

Rediffusion had been handling BMW India’s creative duties since 2022, when the agency was brought on board to manage the brand’s strategy, creative, digital and dealer support communication. The account was handled out of Rediffusion’s Delhi office. The latest appointment follows a review of the creative business, signalling BMW India’s intent to reassess its agency partnerships amid intensifying competition in the luxury automotive segment.

Contract Advertising India Pvt. Ltd. is part of WPP and operates under the VML network (formerly Wunderman Thompson). The agency is a full-service outfit headquartered in Mumbai, with offices in Delhi and Bengaluru. Its offerings span traditional and digital creative services through its various divisions, including DesignSutra (design), iContract (digital and social media), and Core Consultancy (brand and go-to-market consulting).

The agency alongwith BMW India rolled out its latest brand campaign, ‘DRIVE YOUR MATCH’, which represents a strategic shift in the brand’s communication approach. The campaign builds on the idea of choice, positioning BMW vehicles not as mass-market products but as highly individualised expressions aligned with customers’ personalities, aspirations and lifestyles.

Commenting on the campaign, Vitesh Barar, Director – Marketing, BMW India, said the brand is looking to deepen emotional engagement with consumers. “BMW has always stood for progressive luxury, driving pleasure and individuality. With DRIVE YOUR MATCH, we elevate the conversation from owning a car to recognising a reflection of who you are. This campaign celebrates the deep, personal connection our customers share with the brand, while showcasing the versatility of our portfolio in a way that remains distinctly premium,” he said. He added that in a market like India, where aspirations are increasingly personal, the campaign reinforces BMW’s positioning as a partner in individual journeys.

On the media front, BMW India continues to be serviced by Lodestar, which won and retained the brand’s integrated media duties in 2022 following a multi-agency pitch.

The creative rejig comes at a time when competition in India’s luxury car segment is tightening. Mercedes-Benz India, which continues to lead the segment, recently announced its sales performance for the previous year along with plans to launch 12 new models in 2026. However, the sales gap between Mercedes-Benz and BMW has narrowed significantly.

In 2025, Mercedes-Benz sold 19,007 units, a decline of 2.85% year-on-year, compared with 19,565 units in 2024. BMW India, on the other hand, recorded its highest-ever annual sales of 17,271 units, registering a 15.05% growth over 15,012 units in 2024. As a result, the gap between the two luxury carmakers has shrunk to 1,736 units in 2025, from 3,844 units a year earlier.

Industry watchers say BMW’s renewed focus on brand communication and agency partnerships is likely aimed at sustaining this growth momentum and strengthening its positioning in an increasingly competitive luxury automobile market.

