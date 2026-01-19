Nikhil Kamath says Indian consumer brands are quietly building a global footprint

Zerodha co-founder and billionaire investor Nikhil Kamath has said Indian consumer brands are increasingly gaining visibility in international markets, challenging the long-held belief that premium, globally successful brands cannot be built out of India.

In a post on X, Kamath pointed to several Indian brands expanding overseas, including portfolio companies and independent labels, as signs of a broader shift. He highlighted that Subko has opened a flagship store at Dubai’s Alserkal Avenue, SuperYou has begun selling in Dubai, and streetwear brand 11.11 has entered New York. Kamath also noted that 11.11 recently found a place in popular culture after actor Brad Pitt wore the brand in a film without any paid promotion.

He further cited Nappa Dori’s presence in Dubai, located close to Subko’s outlet, clarifying that he has no association with the brand but sees its international expansion as a point of pride for Indian design-led businesses.

Kamath said these examples indicate that Indian brands are starting to compete globally on their own terms rather than attempting to replicate Western labels. He described the trend as a subtle but important change in how “Made in India” products are perceived abroad, particularly in lifestyle, fashion and food categories.

According to Kamath, his startup venture platform, Join the Foundry, is aligned with this shift. He said the initiative aims to help build Indian brands that are premium, artisan-led, culturally rooted and globally relevant, capable of appealing to international audiences without losing their Indian identity.

The post drew widespread support on social media, with users echoing Kamath’s view that Indian brands are now exporting confidence, craftsmanship and cultural depth to global markets such as Dubai and New York. Several commenters said the focus has moved away from seeking validation through imitation, towards building distinctive brands grounded in authenticity.

Kamath has previously urged Indian entrepreneurs to think globally while building consumer brands, arguing that long-term opportunity lies not in importing global franchises into India, but in scaling Indian-origin brands for international consumers who value heritage and storytelling.

First Published on Jan 19, 2026 2:28 PM