From Bat to Brand: Kohli’s record ODI century sparks marketing moment

Virat Kohli once again proved why he remains a marketer’s dream and Indian cricket’s biggest modern icon, as the star batter scripted history with a sublime century in the third ODI against New Zealand in Indore on Sunday. Kohli reached the landmark in just 91 balls, smashing eight fours and two sixes, and registering his seventh ODI hundred against New Zealand, the most by any batter against the Kiwis in the format.

With this knock, Kohli moved past legends Ricky Ponting and Virender Sehwag, who were previously tied with him at six centuries each against New Zealand. Sachin Tendulkar and Sanath Jayasuriya follow with five hundreds apiece. Beyond the numbers, Kohli’s innings stood out for its timing, composure and authority, reaffirming his elite status in world cricket.

But Kohli’s impact extended well beyond the boundary ropes. Brands rushed to join the celebration, turning the century into a moment of cultural and commercial resonance.

Puma India, Kohli’s long-time brand partner, led the charge with a high-energy social post celebrating the “King’s” relentless consistency and champion mindset. Quick-commerce platform Instamart joined in with witty, real-time creatives, cleverly linking Kohli’s speed to instant deliveries and match-day cravings. Other brands followed suit.

Here's how brands celebrated

???? — PUMA Cricket (@pumacricket) January 18, 2026

ek baat yaad rakhna dost, zindagi chahe jitni bhi kathin ho, cheeku ki century se swaad aa hi jata hai ???? — Instamart (@instamart_it) January 18, 2026

if cheeku has 100M followers, i’m one of them.



if cheeku has 100 followers, i’m one of them.



if cheeku has 10 followers, i’m one of them.



if cheeku has 1 follower, it’s me.



if cheeku has no follower, i don’t exist. #INDvsNZ #ViratKohli ???????? — Swiggy (@Swiggy) January 18, 2026

That grit

That fight

Take a bow, Virat ⚔️✨#WhistlePodu #INDvNZ

???? : BCCI pic.twitter.com/y0XRWoXooD — Chennai Super Kings (@ChennaiIPL) January 18, 2026

Didn’t win but we’ll sleep better knowing he’s still out there carrying a billion hopes on his shoulder ???????????? pic.twitter.com/Nm6BFbLbDK — Rajasthan Royals (@rajasthanroyals) January 18, 2026

Year after year. Chase after chase. ????

When the weight is the heaviest, he still carries the team on his shoulders. ????



Another century built on belief, excellence and pride, even though the result did not follow. ❤️‍????#PlayBold #ನಮ್ಮRCB #INDvNZ pic.twitter.com/tUuQduwYKd — Royal Challengers Bengaluru (@RCBTweets) January 18, 2026

Virat’s innings Virat’s innings

in 2016 in 2026 pic.twitter.com/4LLSlEAYI4 — Namma Yatri (@nammayatri) January 18, 2026

First Published on Jan 19, 2026 12:21 PM