  • From Bat to Brand: Kohli’s record ODI century sparks marketing moment

Virat Kohli’s record-breaking ODI century against New Zealand not only created cricketing history but also became a major marketing moment, with brands quickly tapping into his milestone to amplify engagement and visibility.

By  Storyboard18Jan 19, 2026 12:21 PM
Brands rushed to join the celebration, turning the century into a moment of cultural and commercial resonance

Virat Kohli once again proved why he remains a marketer’s dream and Indian cricket’s biggest modern icon, as the star batter scripted history with a sublime century in the third ODI against New Zealand in Indore on Sunday. Kohli reached the landmark in just 91 balls, smashing eight fours and two sixes, and registering his seventh ODI hundred against New Zealand, the most by any batter against the Kiwis in the format.

With this knock, Kohli moved past legends Ricky Ponting and Virender Sehwag, who were previously tied with him at six centuries each against New Zealand. Sachin Tendulkar and Sanath Jayasuriya follow with five hundreds apiece. Beyond the numbers, Kohli’s innings stood out for its timing, composure and authority, reaffirming his elite status in world cricket.

But Kohli’s impact extended well beyond the boundary ropes. Brands rushed to join the celebration, turning the century into a moment of cultural and commercial resonance.

Puma India, Kohli’s long-time brand partner, led the charge with a high-energy social post celebrating the “King’s” relentless consistency and champion mindset. Quick-commerce platform Instamart joined in with witty, real-time creatives, cleverly linking Kohli’s speed to instant deliveries and match-day cravings. Other brands followed suit.

Here's how brands celebrated


First Published on Jan 19, 2026 12:21 PM

