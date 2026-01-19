Google adds ‘Answer Now’ button to Gemini for faster AI responses

Google has started rolling out a new feature in its Gemini app called “Answer Now”, aimed at users who want quicker responses without waiting for the AI’s full reasoning process to finish.

The option appears when users select Gemini’s Thinking or Pro models, which are designed to deliver more detailed and nuanced answers but typically take longer to respond. These models usually display a visible “thinking” phase before generating a reply. With “Answer Now,” users can tap the button while the model is still processing, prompting Gemini to return an answer immediately by bypassing that extended reasoning step.

The feature does not appear when users are on Gemini’s Fast model, which is already optimised for speed. Google has clarified that using “Answer Now” does not cause Gemini to switch to a lighter or faster model in the background. Instead, the response still comes from the originally selected Thinking or Pro model, meaning the output may differ from what the Fast model would generate, despite arriving more quickly.

When activated, Gemini briefly notifies users that it is skipping in-depth reasoning before delivering the response. The update is positioned as a middle ground for users who value the capabilities of advanced models but occasionally prioritise speed over depth. Rather than cancelling a response or manually changing models, users can now choose to trade reasoning time for immediacy on demand.

The rollout is underway across Android, iOS and the web, and is available to both free users and paid subscribers. Some users have noted that on iOS, parts of the interface may still use older terminology, suggesting the update is being gradually refined.

The “Answer Now” feature follows recent changes to Gemini’s usage limits, with Google moving away from shared quotas to model-specific daily caps. Together, the updates reflect Google’s push to give users more control over how they balance speed, depth and model usage within Gemini.

First Published on Jan 19, 2026 3:10 PM