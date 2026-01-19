Kartik Chandrasekhar takes the helm as Mars Snacking’s Growth Chief

In a career spanning more than 25 years, Chandrasekhar has worked extensively in Marketing after beginning his career in Customer Development where he was recognized for growth and introducing technology and connectivity for distributors and the salesforce.

Kartik Chandrasekhar, who had led Kellanova as chief commercial officer, has stepped into a new role as Chief Growth Officer for Mars Snacking Asia, Middles East, Africa and ANZ.

In a note, he shared, "I'm energised by the opportunity ahead: bringing together strong brands with diverse teams. I look forward to learning alongside our teams, and driving growth rooted in the Mars principles of quality, responsibility, mutuality, efficiency, and freedom. Grateful for the trust, and excited for the journey ahead."

Chandrasekhar began his career as a management trainee at Hindustan Unilever (HUL) and spent over two decades at Unilever. He started as a management trainee in 1998 and went on to take up different roles over the years. He was the global brand vice president for Lifebuoy and Pears for close to eight years. He has also been the regional brand director, foods, South East Asia for Unilever.

As former Global VP for Lifebuoy, he led strategy, innovation and communication for close to a decade, which saw Lifebuoy become a 1 billion euro brand and one of the fastest growing in the Skin Cleansing category.

First Published on Jan 19, 2026 1:11 PM