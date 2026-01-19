Elon Musk said his artificial intelligence chatbot Grok requires a moral constitution amid mounting backlash over the generation of non-consensual explicit images, after the tool was widely used to create sexualised content involving real individuals.

Elon Musk made the comment on X on Sunday, shortly after his company xAI announced new restrictions on the chatbot following global criticism, according to reports. His statement triggered a fresh debate online, with some users welcoming the acknowledgement of ethical concerns, while others questioned who would define and enforce such moral boundaries within AI systems.

Grok should have a moral constitution — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) January 18, 2026

Several social media users expressed apprehension over the concept of embedding morality into code, with some stating that a moral constitution would reflect subjective human values rather than universally agreed principles, while others raised broader philosophical concerns around defining consciousness and ethics in artificial intelligence. Additional voices stressed the urgency of implementing strict ethical safeguards, particularly for AI systems accessible to children.

The controversy emerged after Grok, which is integrated with the social media platform X, was used at scale to manipulate images of real people into sexualised visuals depicting them in bikinis or underwear. According to reports, thousands of such AI-generated images were shared on X, prompting criticism from users, regulators and governments in multiple countries.

In response to the backlash, xAI informed that it has prohibited Grok from generating non-consensual images of individuals depicted in revealing clothing, marking a tightening of content controls on the platform.

The episode has intensified scrutiny of generative AI tools and their moderation systems, with Musk’s remarks signalling a potential shift towards stronger ethical guardrails for Grok as debates around accountability and AI governance continue to grow.

First Published on Jan 19, 2026 1:30 PM