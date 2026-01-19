Anand Mahindra spotlights Mahindra engineer behind XUV 7XO’s global-first suspension tech

Mahindra Group Chairman Anand Mahindra has highlighted a story of homegrown engineering excellence, showcasing the journey of Velu, the engineer behind what the company describes as the world’s first suspension system to feature DaVinci damping technology in the newly launched Mahindra XUV 7XO.

In a post on X that he described as his “Monday motivation”, Mahindra introduced Velu as the force behind the new suspension technology, sharing a video of the engineer enthusiastically explaining the system. Mahindra referred to him as “Velu Guru” and said the breakthrough reflects his long-standing belief that India continues to produce world-class engineering talent.

Mahindra traced Velu’s journey from studying in a government school in Namakkal, Tamil Nadu, to completing a BTech in automotive engineering from Anna University. He joined Mahindra early in his career as a junior engineer and steadily rose through the ranks to take on leadership roles in product and technology development.

According to Mahindra, Velu was appointed president of Mahindra’s automotive business last year, a rise he described as a result of persistence, learning and hands-on problem-solving. He added that Velu’s story mirrors the culture at Mahindra Research Valley and across the company’s R&D ecosystem, which he said is driven by engineers eager to learn, lead and compete with the best globally.

Reiterating his confidence in Indian talent, Mahindra described India as a “talent factory” capable of delivering cutting-edge innovation for global markets. He also recalled a pivotal moment in 1991, when global consultants advised the group to exit the sector as India liberalised its economy. Mahindra said the company chose not to follow that advice, and its continued growth stands as proof of the strength of a people-led approach to innovation.

Concluding his post, Mahindra said Velu and the wider automotive team serve as a constant source of inspiration, underlining Mahindra’s continued focus on learning, customer-centric technology and long-term innovation.

DaVinci damping technology forms part of a vehicle’s suspension system and helps control how a car responds to uneven road surfaces. Advanced damping systems dynamically adjust suspension behaviour in real time, improving ride comfort, stability and handling by ensuring the tyres maintain consistent contact with the road under varying driving conditions.

