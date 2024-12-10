            
  • Home
  • agency-news
  • vivendi-shareholders-approve-spinoff-for-canal-havas-and-louis-hachette-group-49967

Vivendi shareholders approve spinoff for Canal+, Havas and Louis Hachette Group

Yannick Bollore, chairman of Vivendi's supervisory board, last month estimated the total value of Vivendi's assets at around 16 billion euros, with Canal+, Havas and Louis Hachette being worth about 6.8 billion, 3.4 billion and 2.1 billion euros respectively.

By  Storyboard18Dec 10, 2024 1:04 PM
Vivendi shareholders approve spinoff for Canal+, Havas and Louis Hachette Group
According to JP Morgan, Canal+ is estimated to be worth 6 billion euros ($6.3 billion), Havas is valued at 2.5 billion euros and Louis Hachette is estimated at 2.2 billion euros.

Canal+ is set to become a standalone company after shareholders of its parent, Vivendi, approved a breakup up of Vivendi Media conglomerate with a spinoff plan. More than 97.5% voted to separate Canal+, ad business Havas and publisher Louis Hachette Group. Vivendi projected moderate earnings growth for Canal+ and Havas. Havas' adjusted EBITA is set to exceed 300 million euros ($316 million) this year due to controlled operating costs.

Yannick Bollore, chairman of Vivendi's supervisory board, last month estimated the total value of Vivendi's assets at around 16 billion euros, with Canal+, Havas and Louis Hachette being worth about 6.8 billion, 3.4 billion and 2.1 billion euros respectively.

Vivendi's broadcasting division Canal+ will be listed in London but will be headquartered in France, advertising agency Havas will float in Amsterdam, while Louis Hachette Group, regrouping its publishing assets, will trade on Euronext Growth in Paris.

According to JP Morgan, Canal+ is estimated to be worth 6 billion euros ($6.3 billion), Havas is valued at 2.5 billion euros and Louis Hachette is estimated at 2.2 billion euros.

“We are delighted with the very high adoption rate of our spinoff project,” said Vivendi chairman Yannick Bolloré.

“This indisputable result confirms this strong support of our shareholders for this transformative transaction.”

“The Supervisory Board would like to warmly thank Arnaud de Puyfontaine and the whole Management Board, all the teams involved in this project, our different advisors and our shareholders for their trust. We are convinced that this new chapter for Canal+, Havas and Louis Hachette Group will be very promising and create value for all stakeholders.”

Canal+ launched in 1984 and was acquired by Vivendi 16 years later as part of a transaction that saw it grouped with Universal. Vivendi sold its Universal assets to General Electric, which formed NBCUniversal by merging the production biz with broadcaster NBC.


Tags
First Published on Dec 10, 2024 1:01 PM

More from Storyboard18

Advertising

Omnicom-IPG Deal: Will it reshape the ad order in India?

Omnicom-IPG Deal: Will it reshape the ad order in India?

Advertising

Omnicom to take over Interpublic Group; John Wren to continue as CEO and chairman

Omnicom to take over Interpublic Group; John Wren to continue as CEO and chairman

Advertising

Omnicom set to announce IPG acquisition; John Wren to be CEO of combined entity

Omnicom set to announce IPG acquisition; John Wren to be CEO of combined entity

Agency News

PUMA partners with adam&eveDDB to bring new global brand strategy to life

PUMA partners with adam&eveDDB to bring new global brand strategy to life

Brand Marketing

Tata Consumer Products re-appoints Wavemaker as its media agency

Tata Consumer Products re-appoints Wavemaker as its media agency

Advertising

Omnicom's OMG wins media mandate of Tata Motors' passenger vehicles business

Omnicom's OMG wins media mandate of Tata Motors' passenger vehicles business

Brand Marketing

Kondurkar Studio wins creative mandate for Tata Group’s premium brand IRTH

Kondurkar Studio wins creative mandate for Tata Group’s premium brand IRTH