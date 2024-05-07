Wavemaker India retains media mandate for Luminous Power Technologies

Wavemaker India has retained the integrated mandate for Luminous Power Technologies.

Wavemaker has been entrusted with the brand’s traditional and digital media responsibilities since 2021. These include media strategy and planning, media investment, media activation, and content creation.

Wavemaker retained the mandate after a competitive multi-agency pitch. Wavemaker’s Delhi office will continue to oversee the seamless execution of all services for Luminuous Power Technologies.

Neelima Burra, Chief Transformation Strategy and Marketing officer, Luminous Power Technologiessaid, “Our association with Wavemaker has been since 2021 and it is an exciting time to extend this partnership. As a brand that gains massive consumer appeal and recall value in consumers’ minds, we need an agency partner that would further strengthen Luminous’ presence in offline and online mediums at all stages. Our partnership has helped us create that relevant engagement value and we look forward to further building the brand’s growth in the future as well.”

Talking on the retention Ajay Gupte, CEO – South Asia, Wavemaker said, “Our partnership with Luminous has flourished over the past two years, and our continued collaboration is a testament to the remarkable results we have achieved together. We have successfully demonstrated exceptional capabilities in enhancing the brand's image, and our joint efforts have yielded innovative media strategies and campaigns.”

As their media partner, we are immensely grateful for Luminous' trust in us. We are thrilled to work alongside such a dynamic category leader and look forward to continuing our successful partnership for years to come.”

Shekhar Banerjee, Chief Client Officer and Office Head, West, North, and East, Wavemaker India said, “We are thrilled to have retained this association. This retention not only represents our unwavering commitment but also reflects our shared vision for excellence as we strive to reach unprecedented heights. We are extremely grateful to Luminous for entrusting us with their faith and confidence.”