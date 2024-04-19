WPP's whistleblower complaints increased from 372 in 2022 to 612 in 2023

As per a sustainability report released by global communications company WPP, the multinational has witnessed 64 percent more complaints received to their whistleblower helpline in 2023 as compared to 2022. In 2023, WPP received 612 complaints as compared to 372 in 2022.

As per the report, most complaints received were regarding “respect in the workplace” and “protection of WPP’s assets.”

“Every report received from a whistleblower is investigated and reported into the Audit Committee by WPP’s business integrity function. In general, there has been a steady increase in the number of reports received over the past few years, though they fell year-on-year in 2022 following a particular spike in 2020 and 2021, reflecting concerns raised and connected with Covid-19 and lockdowns. In 2023, a total of 612 reports were received from whistleblowers (2022:372; 2021: 494; 2020: 418), 476 of which were through the Right to Speak hotline. The most commonly raised concerns were about respect in the workplace and protection of WPP’s assets,” WPP said the the report.

The report also revealed that WPP supports multiple initiatives that align with their values including DEI, responsibility in media, and more.

“We actively support initiatives and projects that align with our values and priorities, such as the Global DEI Census, Ad Net Zero and Global Alliance for Responsible Media. This can help accelerate progress across the industry. For example, we are working with trade bodies to agree a consistent and transparent methodology for calculating emissions from media placement.,” it said.