            

Cheil India transforms into Cheil SWA Group

The Cheil SWA Group aims to strengthen its position as a business solutions partner for brands by merging creativity, data, media, technology and commerce.

By  Storyboard18May 1, 2025 12:50 PM
The new group is led by Carlos LimSeob Chung, President and CEO, Cheil SWA Group. Joining him in leadership roles are Jitender Dabas as CEO of Cheil X, who will also steer other agencies under the SWA umbrella and Mandeep Sharma, who has been appointed COO of Cheil India to drive business transformation, especially in CRM and customer experience.

Cheil India has officially transformed into the Cheil SWA Group, a comprehensive marketing ecosystem designed to deliver full-spectrum solutions across the modern marketing value chain. As per the company, this shift marks a major milestone in the company’s two-decade journey in India and signals its evolution into a future-ready, integrated communications powerhouse.

Announced earlier this week, the Cheil SWA Group aims to strengthen its position as a business solutions partner for brands by merging creativity, data, media, technology, and commerce. The transformation is underpinned by the group’s philosophy of “Impact Every Moment", focusing on delivering measurable outcomes and consumer impact at every stage of the marketing funnel.

"We are excited about the future and confident that our expanded capabilities will enable us to achieve even greater success. Today's marketing landscape demands integrated thinking and specialized execution. Our transformation into Cheil SWA Group is a natural evolution of our capabilities, allowing us to offer clients seamless access to world-class expertise across every touchpoint of the consumer journey," Carlos LimSeob Chung, President and CEO of Cheil SWA Group said.

Over the past few years, Cheil has expanded through strategic acquisitions to position itself at the intersection of creativity, technology and business strategy. With its latest restructure, the group is targeting aggressive growth across sectors while also attracting top industry talent.


First Published on May 1, 2025 12:50 PM

