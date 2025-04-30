Publicis acquires Adopt, a brand building company at the center of sport, athletes and culture

Publicis Groupe announces the acquisition of Adopt, a global agency that drives brand connection by fusing creativity with sport and culture. Adopt was co-founded in 2021 in Portland, OR, by former Nike executives David Creech and Josh Moore, along with Rich Paul.

Adopt specializes in helping marketers modernize through brand strategy; brand design and identity; and the development of products, experiences and solutions, stated the company in a statement.

“Sport is the greatest force in the world today -- driving culture, commerce, connection, and community,” Paul said. “The talent I saw in David and Josh combined with their experience in sport culture led me to believe we could take that and use it to make a real impact for global brands. They have world-class expertise, and it’s proving out already based on Adopt’s major growth trajectory which has skyrocketed in just four years.”

Adopt will continue to be led by Creech and Moore. Adopt will sit within Publicis Connected Media, supercharging its existing capabilities spanning media, data, digital, commerce, CRM, influencer and more.

Prior to co-founding Adopt, Creech spent nearly two decades at Nike where he served as VP of Global Brand Creative and VP of Design for Jordan Brand, working with some of the world’s most iconic athletes including Kobe Bryant, LeBron James, Michael Jordan, and Tiger Woods to help craft their brands, and leading creative for Nike’s presence at global events like the Olympics and World Cup.

Moore has concepted and driven innovative products and programs for brands such as Nike, Apple and Google where he helped pioneer digital innovations such as the Nike SNKRS app and Nike Apple Watch, further added the company in its statement. He served in multiple leadership roles during his 12+ year career at Nike.