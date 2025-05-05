            
Rediffusion wins creative and media mandate for Keya Foods

The creative business will be handled by Rediffusion’s Mumbai office while the media will be driven by Rediffusion SmartMedia out of Bangalore.

By  Storyboard18May 5, 2025 2:15 PM
The creative and media duties will span across integrated brand campaigns, digital initiatives, packaging communication, and activation ideas.

Rediffusion announced that it has been awarded the creative mandate for Keya Foods, one of India's fastest-growing packaged foods and seasonings brands. The creative business will be handled by Rediffusion’s Mumbai office while the media will be driven by Rediffusion SmartMedia out of Bangalore.

The spokesperson for Keya Foods said, "At Keya, we believe in delivering a world of flavors to Indian kitchens. In Rediffusion, we found a creative partner that truly understands our vision and energy. We are excited to collaborate with them to script the next phase of Keya’s brand journey."

Rishu Verma, senior vice president, Rediffusion Mumbai said, "Keya is an exciting, modern brand that fits beautifully into today's evolving foodscape. We are delighted to partner with them at a time when they are poised for accelerated growth. Our mandate is to deliver high-decibel, clutter-breaking work that amplifies Keya’s promise of quality, innovation, and great taste."

Added Ruchira Raina, executive Rediffusion SmartMedia, "We are thrilled to be chosen as Keya Foods’ media partner. Keya is a vibrant and dynamic brand, and we look forward to delivering impactful media innovations and solutions that propel the brand’s next phase of growth."


First Published on May 5, 2025 2:15 PM

