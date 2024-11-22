90% of CMOs see media as strategic driver of growth

Nearly 90 percent of the CMOs believe that media is a strategic driver of business growth, requiring a highly nuanced approach fit for the fully addressable, shoppable, and accountable algorithmic era.

According to a study by Dentsu, the surveyed CMOs have intended to increase investments in short-form content (45 percent), social commerce (43 percent) production/ sponsorship of original content (43 percent), influencer marketing (42 percent), and retail media networks (41 percent) to seize new opportunities in a world where algorithms increasingly connect culture to commerce. The study collated responses from more than 1900 CMOs in 13 countries.

Further, 34 percent of the CMOs have projected that Artificial Intelligence (AI) will have broad applicability when it comes to media. However, 39 percent agree that their biggest priority will be truly understanding the use cases, opportunities, and risks of AI in 2025.

While there is an optimistic outlook for increased investment across the board in 2025 a number of key challenges were outlined by CMOs, with 29 percent agreeing their biggest concern was the tightening of data privacy regulations, 29 percent were anxious about planning media for both business performance and sustainability goals, 28% see that a lack of transparency or visibility from closed tech platforms such as Amazon, X, or WeChat may cause issues, and a further 28 percent worry about integrating emerging tech solutions.

According to Will Swayne, Global Practice President - Media, dentsu, “The opportunities of the modern nuanced media mix must be tempered by the various challenges that new technology brings, but by balancing brand and performance, progressive CMOs will wield a new level of influence in determining the success of organizational transformation".