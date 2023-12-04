AAAI re-elects Prasanth Kumar as president

Prasanth Kumar, CEO - South Asia of GroupM Media India was re-elected as President of the Advertising Agencies Association of India (AAAI) for the year 2023-24 at the Annual General Meeting of AAAI held on December 1. Rana Barua, Group CEO, Havas Worldwide India was unanimously elected vice-president of the Association.

Other elected members of the Board in alphabetical order are:

Sam Balsara (Madison Communications)

Tanya Goyal (Everest Brand Solutions)

Vishandas Hardasani (Matrix Publicities and Media India)

Mohit Joshi (Havas Media India)

Kunal Lalani (Crayons Advertising)

Chandramouli Muthu (Maitri Advertising Works)

Sridhar Ramasubramanian (Beehive Communications)

Vikram Sakhuja (Platinum Advertising)

K Srinivas (Sloka Advertising)

Anupriya Acharya, chief executive Publicis Group South Asia will be the ex-officio member of the AAAI Board for 2023-24 as AAAI’s immediate past president.

On the development, Kumar said, "I am deeply grateful to the members of the AAAI for re-electing me as President, a role I accept with great honor and responsibility. Our collective vision is to strengthen an inclusive environment, actively engaging with all stakeholders to shape a dynamic and future-ready organization. Our commitment is steadfast in strengthening unwavering support for every member, recognizing that while we have achieved few milestones together, there is still a considerable journey ahead. This prospect excites us; it fuels our motivation. When we collaborate and exert our combined efforts, we not only enhance each year for everyone involved but also solidify our resolve to be architects of change within our industry. We stand dedicated to not just witnessing but actively creating a transformative era, steering our organization towards new horizons of innovation and impact."

Barua added, "I am passionate about policymaking that leads to impactful and positive changes to the advertising industry, that benefit all the stakeholders, including, media, consumers, and advertising agencies. I believe in the potential of advertising to foster economic development and enhance meaningful social changes. I look forward to collaborating with the AAAI members to bring these shared goals to life."