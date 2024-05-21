Adbuffs secures performance marketing mandate for period care brand Plush

Adbuffs has recently secured the performance marketing mandate for Plush that specialises in premium period care products and intimate wellness solutions. As part of the mandate, Adbuffs will amplify Plush’s reach and impact to further enhance its position as the premium women's wellness brand in this competitive space.

The announcement follows the implementation of performance marketing campaigns by Adbuffs. Adbuffs will be focused on driving sales and expanding Plush’s presence in the competitive women’s wellness ecosystem.

“We are excited to continue our journey with Plush and contribute to their ongoing success”, said Arnab Bhattacharya, Entrepreneur in Residence, Adbuffs. “By harnessing our experience in the space of performance marketing, we are driven to elevate Plush’s visibility and deliver impactful results that resonate with their target audience. Having consistently demonstrated our ability to drive growth for Plush, we are looking forward to retaining their trust for the forthcoming years as well.”

Building on this momentum, Prince Kapoor, Co-founder, Plush, says, “We are thrilled to continue our collaboration with Adbuffs, an expert in the space of D2C performance marketing. Having trusted them to help us scale, we believe that their proven track record of delivering results using digital marketing strategies, ranging from Google to Meta Advertising, Email Marketing to Creative Rate Optimization can help us target the right audience. And the unique ad creatives that they offer align with our mission to provide sustainable alternatives to consumers in the period care and hair removal segments.”