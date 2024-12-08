            

AMUL's MD Jayen Mehta gets a tenure extension for 5 years

Jayen Mehta's tenure has been extended till 2029-2030.

By  Storyboard18Dec 8, 2024 8:15 PM
In January 2023, Jayen Mehta succeeded Sodhi on an interim period, who had been leading the company since 2010. It was also stated last year that while Mehta would be a temporary replacement for RS Sodhi, a new MD would be announced in the next few months. (Image Source: Dairy Industries International)

Jayen Mehta, who leads Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation (GCMMF), an apex body of milk cooperatives which markets dairy products under AMUL, as managing director, has been granted a five year extension to his current role, stated a Moneycontrol report.

His tenure has been extended till 2029-2030. Mehta, who joined Amul ( GCMMF) in 1991, worked in various roles such as brand manager, group product manager and general manager in marketing function. He is also a part of the Standing Committee of Marketing for the International Dairy Federation (IDF).

In January 2023, Mehta succeeded Sodhi on an interim period, who had been leading the company since 2010. It was also stated last year that while Mehta would be a temporary replacement for Sodhi, a new MD would be announced in the next few months.

In April 2023, Sodhi was appointed by Reliance Retail Ventures (RRVL) to help build on its growth in the grocery space with a focus on fruits and vegetables, and strengthen the company's presence in consumer brands.


First Published on Dec 8, 2024 8:12 PM

