Apple expands direct ad sales in Apple News, signals broader push across App Store search

Apple is expanding direct advertising sales within Apple News, marking a strategic shift in how the company monetises its content and app discovery platforms as it deepens its push into first-party advertising.

The move does not introduce advertising to Apple News for the first time, the platform has carried ads for years, but reflects a restructuring that allows Apple to sell News inventory more directly, reducing reliance on intermediaries and tying the effort more closely to its growing ads business.

The expansion comes as Apple simultaneously prepares to overhaul advertising in the App Store, where it plans to introduce multiple ad placements across search results beginning in 2026, according to details outlined in Apple’s developer documentation and platform updates.

App Store search ads set to expand in 2026

Currently, App Store searches typically display a single sponsored result at the top. Under the planned changes, ads will appear in multiple positions throughout search results, significantly increasing ad visibility during app discovery.

Apple has said relevance will remain the primary criterion for ad placement, meaning apps must closely match a user’s search query before bidding is considered. Placement will be determined automatically by Apple’s auction system, with developers unable to choose specific positions.

According to Apple’s own data, nearly two-thirds of app downloads occur after a user conducts a search, making changes to search advertising particularly significant for developers and marketers.

Relevance-first model remains

Apple’s auction model filters ads based on relevance before bids are evaluated, preventing poorly matched apps from appearing even if advertisers are willing to pay more. Existing pricing models, including cost-per-tap and cost-per-install, will remain unchanged, and current campaigns will automatically be eligible for the new placements.

Ad formats will also stay consistent across positions, using the same App Store product page layouts already in use.

Broader services strategy

The advertising changes align with Apple’s wider services strategy, as the company continues to expand revenue streams beyond hardware. Apple rebranded its advertising business from Search Ads to Apple Ads in 2025, hinting ambitions that extend beyond App Store search alone.

Apple has said the new App Store ad placements will be supported on iOS and iPadOS 26.2 and later, with rollout planned sometime in 2026. The company has not provided a precise launch date.

Together, the expansion of direct ad sales in Apple News and the increased ad inventory in App Store search underline Apple’s effort to strengthen its position as a closed, first-party advertising platform, one that emphasises relevance and measurement within its ecosystem as privacy restrictions reshape the broader digital ads market.

