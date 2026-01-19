Jeff Bezos’ ex-wife MacKenzie Scott gave millions to network funding groups under FBI investigation

The report said Scott donated $5 million in 2025 and $10 million in 2021 to the Solidaire Network through her charitable organisation, Yield Giving.

Amazon founder Jeff Bezos’ ex-wife, philanthropist MacKenzie Scott, who recently reduced her Amazon stake by nearly half to fund charitable giving, may have donated millions of dollars to a funding network that supports organisations currently under FBI and congressional investigation for alleged links to Hamas, according to a report by Fortune.

The report said Scott donated $5 million in 2025 and $10 million in 2021 to the Solidaire Network through her charitable organisation, Yield Giving. The Solidaire Network describes itself as an organisation that connects social movements with donors to build systems rooted in love and justice. However, tax records and press releases reviewed by Fortune indicated that the network has provided funding to groups including Students for Justice in Palestine and American Muslims for Palestine.

Both organisations are under investigation by the US House and Senate over allegations that they worked with Hamas to organise anti-Israel protests across the United States. Fortune reported that the House Committee on Oversight and Accountability sent a letter to the executive director of American Muslims for Palestine in May 2024, raising concerns that groups spreading pro-Hamas messaging and allegedly breaking laws on college campuses may be receiving funds from sources linked to Hamas or other terrorist organisations.

The report further noted that US Senator Tom Cotton asked the FBI in September 2025 to investigate the Palestinian Youth Movement, describing the group as hostile towards Jewish people. Cotton’s request followed remarks by the organisation’s leader, Aisha Nizar, who had urged supporters to disrupt the US F-35 fighter jet supply chain. In a statement shared by Fortune, Cotton said that such remarks amounted to incitement of violence against US national security interests by encouraging actions against individuals involved in building the F-35 and seeking to jeopardise the delivery of a key strategic defence asset.

Scott’s charitable giving has been extensive. Fortune reported that she donated more than $7 billion in 2025 alone, bringing her total contributions since 2020 to approximately $26 billion across more than 2,700 donations. With an estimated net worth of about $40 billion, largely derived from her divorce settlement with Bezos, Scott ranks among the world’s largest philanthropists alongside Bill Gates, Melinda French Gates and Warren Buffett.

The report added that most of Scott’s 2025 donations were directed towards diversity initiatives, disaster relief efforts and higher education institutions. It also noted that the Solidaire Network funds a wide range of progressive organisations working on racial and gender equality, climate change and economic justice, in addition to the groups currently under scrutiny.

First Published on Jan 19, 2026 9:42 AM