Microsoft shuts employee library, scales back news subscriptions in shift toward AI learning

Microsoft has begun closing its long-standing employee library and discontinuing a wide range of digital news and research subscriptions, as per a report by The Verge. This is marking a significant shift in how the company wants its workforce to access information and learning resources.

The move, described internally as part of an “AI-powered learning experience,” involves shutting down physical library spaces and allowing contracts with publishers and research firms to lapse, according to internal communications reviewed by employees.

The pullback began in November, when several publishers received automated notices from Microsoft’s vendor management team informing them that existing contracts would not be renewed once they expire. The message thanked partners for their collaboration but offered no explanation beyond the decision not to continue the agreements.

Among the affected services is Strategic News Service (SNS), which had supplied global technology and strategy reports to Microsoft employees for more than two decades. In a note circulated to Microsoft staff who relied on its reports, SNS said it had been informed that all library-related contracts were being turned off.

Employees have also reported losing access to digital publications such as The Information and being unable to check out business books through Microsoft’s internal library systems. While Microsoft periodically rotates publishers and subscriptions, staff familiar with the changes say the current cuts are broader than usual and appear linked to both cost controls and the company’s expanding use of artificial intelligence tools.

An internal FAQ shared with employees states that subscriptions are not being renewed as part of Microsoft’s transition to a centralized “Skilling Hub,” which the company describes as a modern, AI-enabled learning platform. The same document confirms that Microsoft’s physical library has been closed, acknowledging that the space was valued by many employees.

The library most recently operated out of Building 92 on Microsoft’s Redmond campus, though it was previously housed in Building 4, a location tied to a long-running internal legend. According to veteran Microsoft engineer Raymond Chen, the sheer weight of books once caused structural stress in the building, with reports of cracked pillars in the underground parking area.

Microsoft has not disclosed what will replace the former library space or which, if any, digital news subscriptions will remain after the transition period. The company did not respond to questions about the scope of the cuts or how employees are expected to access external reporting and analysis going forward.

Publishers affected by the decision have largely stayed silent, but SNS publicly criticized the direction. Its chief operating officer, Berit Anderson, questioned whether large language models could replace curated, forward-looking analysis, saying technological futures are shaped by complex and unpredictable forces.

The library closure comes as Microsoft accelerates its broader AI strategy across products, internal tools and infrastructure, even as concerns grow globally about overreliance on automated systems for information and decision-making.

