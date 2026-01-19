Walmart revamps top leadership; John Furner named President & CEO

"Over my 32 years with Walmart, I’ve seen that our people are our greatest competitive advantage. These internal promotions reflect our culture of opportunity and the depth of our leadership bench,” Furner said.

On January 16, Walmart Inc. announced that its Board of Directors had elected new leaders to its Executive Council. John Furner is set to take over as president and CEO on February 1, succeeding Doug McMillon.

"Over my 32 years with Walmart, I’ve seen that our people are our greatest competitive advantage. These internal promotions reflect our culture of opportunity and the depth of our leadership bench,” Furner said.

He added, “These leadership changes also mark a key step in how we organize for the future. Even the best teams need the right structure to win. As AI rapidly reshapes retail, we are centralizing our platforms to accelerate shared capabilities, freeing up our operating segments to be more focused on and closer to our customers and members."

Seth Dallaire, EVP and Chief Growth Officer for Walmart U.S. has also been named EVP and Chief Growth Officer for Walmart Inc. Over the past several years, Dallaire and his team have helped Walmart U.S. expand beyond traditional retail, building new revenue streams enhancing customer value.

In his new enterprise role, Dallaire will have responsibility for global enterprise platforms, including Walmart Connect/digital advertising, Walmart+, Walmart Data Ventures, Vizio, Sam’s Club MAP, as well as a global Marketplace platform.

David Guggina, EVP and Chief eCommerce Officer for Walmart U.S., will become President and CEO of Walmart U.S. Under Guggina’s leadership, Walmart has built industry-leading delivery capabilities that today serve 95 percent of U.S. households in under three hours, highlighted the company in its statement.

Guggina’s background in eCommerce and supply chain operations uniquely positions him to continue to drive our goal of being America’s favorite place to shop. Previously he was EVP of Supply Chain Operations for Walmart U.S.

Chris Nicholas, President and CEO of Sam’s Club U.S., will succeed Kath McLay as President and CEO of Walmart International. Nicholas grew up in retail, he’s a proven operator and has significant international experience, having lived and worked in more than 10 countries.

Previously, he served as chief operating officer for Walmart U.S. with responsibility for all aspects of Walmart’s U.S. Store Operations and Supply Chain, CFO for Walmart U.S. and CFO for Walmart International.

Latriece Watkins, EVP and Chief Merchandising Officer for Walmart U.S., is being named President and CEO of Sam’s Club U.S. Watkins started her career with Walmart as an intern in 1997. Among her many successes, she reshaped the Walmart U.S. assortment strategy, drove operational excellence, and ensured a consistent, trusted shopping experience.

Watkins has held a wide range of leadership roles across Sam’s Club, Walmart U.S. merchandising, People and U.S. store operations.

First Published on Jan 19, 2026 10:31 AM