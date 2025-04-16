AnyMind Group strengthens leadership team with five appointments including Chief Product Officer

AnyMind Group, a BPaaS company for marketing, e-commerce and digital transformation, has announced five new appointments. They are Ryuji Takemoto as chief product officer, Shodai Fujita as country manager of Japan, Kiatisak Watcharapruk as managing director of creator growth, Masaki Okawa as managing director of strategy, and Steven Tan as managing director of Fulfillment.

On the five appointments, Kosuke Sogo, chief executive officer and co-founder, AnyMind Group, said, “These appointments mark a significant step forward as we scale our solutions across Asia and beyond. With deep expertise in technology, digital commerce, and fulfillment, we’re strengthening the leadership we need to navigate the next phase of our growth and shape the future of how business is done.”

Takemoto was the first engineer to join AnyMind Group in 2016 and was most recently managing director of product development.

In his new role, he will lead the company’s efforts to embed AI across all aspects of its operations, from driving the development of AI-powered products to streamlining internal processes, and scaling automation capabilities across the business. He heads the product development team across AnyMind’s five engineering hubs in Tokyo, Bangkok, Ho Chi Minh City, Bangalore, and Hangzhou, and leads the AI App Studio unit and strategic integration of AI across the company’s BPaaS model.

Prior to joining AnyMind Group, Takemoto worked in product development for various companies across mobile applications, games and news applications, along with a Japan-based ad network that he co-founded. In 2021, he was named Tech MVP by Campaign Asia.

On his elevation, Takemoto said, “As AnyMind advances our transformation to become an AI-native company, I am committed to accelerating this journey by deepening the implementation of AI technologies into our platforms and enhance feature sets, whilst improving our operational capacity and efficiency by equipping all levels of the company with AI and LLM capabilities, ultimately to deliver even greater value for our customers.”

Fujita started his journey with AnyMind in business development roles in Thailand and Vietnam, and was then tasked to establish the company’s influencer marketing business in Japan. Prior to becoming country manager of Japan for AnyMind Group, Fujita was a co-managing director of Japan, managing its e-commerce and marketing businesses. Fujita will now be responsible for AnyMind Group’s entire business in Japan.

On his appointment, Fujita said, “Having started my career at AnyMind and grown alongside the company, I’m deeply honored to now lead our Japan business. As we enter a new phase of growth driven by AI and operational excellence, I’m excited to accelerate innovation across our offerings and further unlock value for our customers and ecosystem in Japan.”

Watcharapruk joins AnyMind Group from Google, where he most recently led the launch and go-to-market of Google’s Gemini and other AI features across Asia Pacific. He also held various product management and product marketing roles throughout his nine-year stint, working on their flagship products like Search, Assistant and Shopping. Prior to joining Google, he was a consultant at APCO Worldwide, notably advising Uber on its market entry and accelerating the legalization of ridesharing in Southeast Asia.

At AnyMind Group, Watcharapruk will replace Punsak Limvatanayingyong, who leaves the company after close to six years. Limvatanayingyong was the founder of Moindy, a Thailand-based creator network that AnyMind Group acquired and merged in 2019. As Managing Director of Creator Growth, Watcharapruk will lead the company’s business unit that supports content creators, including the business unit’s global direction and strategy. As of December 2024, the company works with over 2,900 creators.

On his appointment, Watcharapruk said, “I'm thrilled to join AnyMind Group at such a pivotal time for the creator economy. AnyMind Group has established itself as a leader in empowering creators, and I'm particularly excited to harness the power of AI to optimize content creation, distribution, and monetization, driving further growth and creating even more opportunities for creators to thrive.”

Prior to joining AnyMind Group, Okawa was vice president, oral care, Japan/Korea & Innovation Leader of Asia, Middle East and Africa for Procter & Gamble, where he spent 16 years. He is also non-executive chief strategy officer of logitech startup, Logipeace.

In his newly created role, Okawa will be responsible for driving the company’s overall strategy, prioritizing its e-commerce business, regional sales with scale, as well as key emerging markets.

Okawa said, “I’m thrilled to join AnyMind Group. I aspire to be a catalyst to take AnyMind to the next level and become a world-renowned AI-native BPaaS company, by integrating AnyMind’s innovations and my extensive experiences of general management, business/organization development and marketing.”

Steven Tan, who joined AnyMind Group through the acquisition of Arche Digital, where he remains the founder and CEO, will take on an additional role as Managing Director of Fulfillment for AnyMind Group.

Tan founded Malaysia-based Arche Digital in 2015. In his newly created role, Tan will lead the company’s business strategy for fulfillment, including warehousing, storage and distribution. AnyMind Group also provides customers with international shipping platform, AnyLogi. He will continue to lead Arche Digital as CEO.

Tan said, “We’re taking a strategic step to drive further operational excellence and sustainable scalability. I’m looking forward to using my expertise to deliver further innovation in our fulfillment operations, enhancing our online capabilities from AnyLogi with offline infrastructure across the region.”