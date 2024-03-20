comScore            

      Apollo Hospitals appoints Madhu Sasidhar as president and chief executive officer - hospitals

      Previously, Madhu Sasidhar was the president, traditional hospital at Cleveland Clinic.

      By  Storyboard18Mar 20, 2024 9:05 AM
      Madhu Sasidhar started his career at Community Health Systems and went on to work across Envera Health and Ohio Respiratory Care Board.

      Madhu Sasidhar, who was the president, traditional hospital at Cleveland Clinic, has been appointed by Apollo Hospitals as president and chief executive officer of the hospitals division.

      He stated, "The Cleveland Clinic has not only been a workplace but a platform for me to evolve as a leader, navigate diverse settings, and contribute meaningfully to the healthcare community. From the moment I walked through the doors, I was welcomed into a patient-centric culture of excellence, compassion, and innovation."

      He started his career at Community Health Systems and went on to work across Envera Health and Ohio Respiratory Care Board.


      First Published on Mar 20, 2024 9:05 AM

