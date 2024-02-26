Archit Gadiyar returns to Leo Burnett as executive creative director

Archit Gadiyar, who had joined Ogilvy as group creative director in 2022, has returned to his former stomping ground Leo Burnett as executive creative director. In his previous stint at Leo Burnett where he had spent nearly five and a half years.

His last role at Leo Burnett was that of an associate executive creative director. With nearly 15 years of industry experience, Gadiyar has worked at places like McCann World Group, StrawberryFrog, Liqvd Asia, DDB Mudra Group, and the MullenLowe Lintas Group.

This week, the Aditya Birla Group onboarded Leo Burnett India to handle the launch of their new paint brand, Birla Opus, following a multi-agency pitch.

Leo Burnett has been tasked with designing the brand architecture for the main brand – Birla Opus and driving the strategic, creative, and digital initiatives for their luxury and premium portfolio of brands. The account will be handled by the Leo Burnett Mumbai team.

As their communication partners Leo Burnett India will be working on the creative strategy and positioning for the overall brand ‘Birla Opus’, ‘Birla Opus One’ and ‘Birla Opus Calista’, their luxury and premium category brands respectively, under the interior, exterior paints and enamels segment.

The launch of ‘Birla Opus’, marks Aditya Birla Group’s entry into the rapidly expanding Rs 70,000 crore Indian decorative paints market, with an unprecedented level of upfront investment of Rs 10,000 crore.