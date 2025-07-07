            
Coursera appoints Ashutosh Gupta as Managing Director, India and APAC

In this role, Ashutosh Gupta will lead Coursera’s enterprise business across the region, working closely with companies, campuses, and governments to equip students, citizens, and employees with skills for the digital economy.

By  Storyboard18Jul 7, 2025 1:00 PM
Ashutosh Gupta brings more than two decades of leadership experience across India and Southeast Asia, with a focus on business growth, digital innovation, and scaling operations.

Coursera, Inc., online learning platform, has appointed Ashutosh Gupta as managing director for India and Asia Pacific. In this role, Gupta will lead Coursera’s enterprise business across the region, working closely with companies, campuses, and governments to equip students, citizens, and employees with skills for the digital economy.

“Ashutosh’s deep experience in the region and his work with mission-driven organizations make him an ideal leader to drive Coursera’s next phase of growth in Asia Pacific,” said Karine Allouche, General Manager, Enterprise, Coursera. “His understanding of public-private partnerships, and track record of scaling regional businesses will be critical as we help institutions across the region navigate rapid change and prepare their communities for an AI-driven future.”

Gupta brings more than two decades of leadership experience across India and Southeast Asia, with a focus on business growth, digital innovation, and scaling operations. Most recently, he served as an Operating Partner at Avataar Ventures, advising SaaS companies on go-to-market strategy and revenue acceleration across India, Southeast Asia, and the Middle East.

Prior to that, he was the Country Manager for LinkedIn India and led LinkedIn Marketing Solutions’ mid-market and SMB business across APAC. During his tenure, he led localization efforts to broaden platform accessibility and drove strong regional revenue growth. He has also held senior roles at Google, Cognizant, and Infosys, leading global transformation programs and managing strategic client relationships.

“I’m thrilled to join Coursera at such a pivotal time for the region,” said Gupta. “Asia Pacific, with its large and young population, is at the heart of AI-led transformation. Having worked closely with institutions across the region, I’ve seen the value of trusted, flexible, and job-relevant learning first-hand. I’m excited to build on Coursera’s mission and help more learners unlock opportunity at scale.”

Gupta holds an MBA from the Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Lucknow and a B. Tech from the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT BHU) Varanasi.


First Published on Jul 7, 2025 1:00 PM

