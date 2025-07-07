bigbasket appoints Manish Bajoria as CFO

ADVERTISEMENT
bigbasket, a TATA Enterprise, has announced the appointment of Manish Bajoria as its new chief financial officer. In this role, Bajoria will oversee all aspects of the company’s finance function.
Bajoria brings over 20 years of experience in strategic finance, commercial management, and digital transformation across diverse sectors. Prior to joining bigbasket, he served as CFO at Vini Cosmetics, where he led end-to-end financial management.
He has also held senior finance leadership roles at Amazon and Hindustan Unilever, where he was instrumental in expanding operations, managing large P&Ls, and building high-governance, growth-focused teams. Bajoria began his career at Tata Steel Limited and is a qualified Chartered Accountant.
Speaking about the appointment, Hari Menon, bigbasket, said, “We are happy to have Manish on board at a time when bigbasket is growing across many fronts. He brings deep financial experience and a practical understanding of how businesses work on the ground. His steady approach and ability to work through complex situations will be a real asset as we continue to scale and stay focused on what matters, serving our customers better and building a strong, sustainable business.”
Adding further, Bajoria, said, “I am excited to join bigbasket at a time when the company is scaling rapidly and redefining the grocery and convenience ecosystem in India. I look forward to working with the leadership team to improve financial processes, support growth, and create lasting value for customers, partners, and employees.”