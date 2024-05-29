            

      Bata India appoints Deepika Deepti as head of marketing

      Prior to joining Bata India, Deepika Deepti held the position of senior vice president of marketing at Metro Brands Ltd.

      By  Storyboard18May 29, 2024 1:56 PM
      Bata India announces the appointment of Deepika Deepti as the head of marketing. In her new role at Bata India Limited, Deepti is set to uphold and elevate a new stylish trajectory for the brand in fashion and lifestyle space.

      During her tenure at adidas, she played a pivotal role in driving business growth for India and emerging markets alongside flipping the script for the sneaker industry in India with adidas Originals, Yeezy & Neo. As the chief executive officer at CAMP SMA, she spearheaded the portfolio of Bhaane, Veg Non Veg, and a strategic partnership with Nike India.

      Gunjan Shah, managing director and chief executive officer, Bata India said, “As Bata India continues to innovate and adapt to evolving consumer preferences through premiumization, Casualisation and building strong style credentials, I am confident that Deepika’s expertise in driving business growth and building strong brand equity will reinforce our position as the industry leader.”

      Commenting on her appointment, Deepti said, "Bata India has been a symbol of trust and quality for close to a century. I am excited for this new journey & can’t wait to bring in unique experiences for Bata’s vast portfolio of brands! I look forward to collaborating with the talented team and leveraging our collective expertise to further strengthen the brand's position in the market."

      Deepti is an alumnus of the National Institute of Fashion Technology, where she specialized in Accessory and Apparel Design.


      First Published on May 29, 2024 1:56 PM

