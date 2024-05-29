            

      Warner Bros Discovery's Priya Dogra joins Comcast owned Sky as chief advertising and new revenue officer

      Previously, Priya Dogra led Warner Bros Discovery as president and managing director.

      Warner Bros Discovery's Priya Dogra joins Comcast owned Sky as chief advertising and new revenue officer
      Priya Dogra will report to Nick Herm, chief business officer, and will be a key member of Sky's executive management committee.

      Priya Dogra, who led Warner Bros Discovery as president and managing director, has joined Comcast owned Sky as chief advertising and new revenue officer. Her new role will be effective beginning June.

      Dogra will report to Nick Herm, chief business officer, and will be a key member of Sky's executive management committee.

      She started her career at Citigroup as vice president, media and telecom, investment banking.

      Then, she began her career at Warner Media as director - mergers and acquisitions. Over a period, she held various roles in different capacities.


