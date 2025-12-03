Flipkart inducts Meta's Dan Neary to board ahead of IPO plans

Flipkart on Tuesday announced the appointment of senior Meta executive, Dan Neary, to its Board of Directors as the company prepares for a potential IPO. The company said Neary brings extensive global technology and governance experience, reinforcing Flipkart’s commitment to enhancing oversight and accelerating its next phase of growth.

“His global governance experience and leadership across technology, AI, and digital ecosystems will complement Flipkart’s long-term vision of building a sustainable, inclusive, and future-ready commerce platform,” the Bengaluru-based firm said in a statement.

Expressing his excitement, Neary said, “I’m truly excited to join the board of Flipkart, a company that continues to redefine the future of commerce in India. Flipkart’s scale, innovation mindset, and technology leadership are unmatched, but what stands out most is the strength and integrity of its leadership team. The company’s deep commitment to ethics, compliance, and responsible growth reflects a long-term vision I strongly align with. I look forward to supporting Flipkart as it continues its next phase of growth and impact.”

Kalyan Krishnamurthy, Chief Executive Officer and Board Member, Flipkart Group, added, “We are delighted to welcome Dan to the Flipkart Board. His global experience across technology, digital commerce, and platform scale will be invaluable as we shape the next phase of Flipkart’s journey. With AI transforming every layer of retail—from customer experience to supply chain and seller empowerment—Dan’s perspective and leadership will help accelerate our innovation agenda. We look forward to partnering with him as we continue building responsibly, with long-term value, trust, and impact.”

First Published on Dec 3, 2025 7:50 PM