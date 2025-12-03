Navneet Kumar Sehgal resigns as Prasar Bharati Chairman after nine months in office

His career spans over 35 years in senior administrative roles across both the Government of India and the Uttar Pradesh government.

Navneet Kumar Sehgal has resigned as Chairman of Prasar Bharati, ending his tenure less than nine months after being appointed to lead India’s public service broadcaster. The Ministry of Information & Broadcasting accepted his resignation—submitted on December 2—under Section 7(6) of the Prasar Bharati Act, 1990, and relieved him with immediate effect.

Sehgal, a retired IAS officer (1988 batch, Uttar Pradesh cadre), was appointed Chairman of Prasar Bharati on March 16, 2024. His career spans over 35 years in senior administrative roles across both the Government of India and the Uttar Pradesh government.

Career Highlights

UPEIDA Chairman & CEO: Led the construction of the 302 km Agra–Lucknow Expressway in a record 22 months.

Principal Secretary, Tourism (UP): Drove major tourism development initiatives and negotiated a World Bank development loan.

Principal Secretary, MSME (UP): Spearheaded the flagship One District One Product (ODOP) scheme.

Information & Public Relations: Served over 15 years managing public relations for the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister and the state’s Information Department.

Energy Secretary (UP): Oversaw the privatisation of Agra’s power distribution—a first in North India—and planned 30,000 MW of power capacity.

Played a key role in planning Lucknow’s first Metro Rail system and in executing major PPP and infrastructure projects, including the JICA-supported water supply pipeline to Agra.

Sehgal retired from civil services in July 2023 as Additional Chief Secretary, Government of Uttar Pradesh.

First Published on Dec 3, 2025 9:09 PM