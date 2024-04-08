BharatPe restructures its leadership team

Fintech firm BharatPe, which runs three entities – Resilient Innovations Private Limited (merchant app), Resilient Payments Private Limited (Payment unit), and Resilient Digi Services Private Limited (lending unit), is restructuring its leadership team, stated a media report.
Sandeep Indurkar, who was earlier the chief business officer of the banking vertical, will take up the role of a CEO of the fintech firm's payment unit. Kohinoor Biswas will look after Zillion, the loyalty division, which was earlier headed by Rijish Raghavan. Biswas will handle the new responsibilities along with his existing responsibilities. And, Raghavan will look into BharatPe's device business, further stated the report.
Indurkar, Biswas and Raghavan will report to Nalin Negi, the interim CEO of BharatPe.