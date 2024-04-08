BharatPe restructures its leadership team

Sandeep Indurkar, who was earlier the chief business officer of the banking vertical, will take up the role of a CEO of the fintech firm's payment unit. Kohinoor Biswas will look after Zillion, the loyalty division, which was earlier headed by Rijish Raghavan. Biswas will handle the new responsibilities along with his existing responsibilities. And, Raghavan will look into BharatPe's device business, further stated the report.