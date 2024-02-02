Bimlendra Jha steps down as managing director from Jindal Steel and Power

Bimlendra Jha, who led Jindal Steel and Power, as managing director has moved on from the company. Sabyasachi Bandyopadhyay, who is the wholetime director, will be stepping into Jha’s shoes for the time-being.
However, Jha will continue to be associated with the company in the capacity of an advisor, stated Moneycontrol.
Jha began his career at Tata Steel as chief ASPIRE and improvement groups. Then, he worked across Tata Growth Shop, Tata Steel and Ambuja Cements.
Jha holds a post graduate diploma in business management from XLRI Jamshedpur.
