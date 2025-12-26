Leo elevates Abhimanyu Khedkar to Managing Director

Abhimanyu Khedkar began his career as an account executive at Percept H, following which he moved to Publicis Ambience.

Abhimanyu Khedkar, who previously led Leo Burnett (now Leo) as managing partner, has been elevated to the role of managing director and head of office, Mumbai.

Khedkar began his career as an account executive at Percept H, following which he moved to Publicis Ambience. He later joined O&M, where he rose to head the agency as an account director. BBH India subsequently brought him on board as a brand partner, before he moved to Leo Burnett as vice president. He was later elevated to the role of managing partner, a position he held prior to his latest appointment.

First Published on Dec 26, 2025 1:38 PM