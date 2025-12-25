Infosys Elevates Kisha Gupta to Global Head of Brand

Kisha Gupta, who previously led Infosys as associate vice president, has been elevated to the role of global head of brand.

In an internal note, Gupta acknowledged the support she received through her journey. She credited mentors, colleagues, and teams for their guidance and trust, and expressed gratitude to her parents for instilling confidence. She also thanked Infosys’ founders for building a purpose-driven organisation, her leaders for carrying those values forward, and her predecessor for a legacy of stewardship she said she was proud to inherit.

In her earlier role, Gupta, along with her team, designed and executed the overarching framework for Infosys’ engagement with global academia, including its flagship internship programme, Infosys InStep.

Gupta brings experience across corporate marketing, academic relations and business analysis. As a marketing and academic relations leader, she has initiated and closed deals worth over $400 million, led cross-continental teams, and built a global network of more than 15,000 business and academic influencers.

She began her career at Evalueserve and has also worked with Tablitz Marketing and AIESEC.

