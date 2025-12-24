Sameer Wanchoo joins VIP Industries as CMO

Sameer Wanchoo began his career in brand and media roles at Dabur India Limited, ESPN Star Sports and Starcom, gaining exposure across product management, sales and media planning.

VIP Industries Limited has appointed Sameer Wanchoo as its Chief Marketing Officer, with effect from December 2025, the company informed. He will be based in Mumbai.

Wanchoo joins VIP Industries after a seven-year tenure at Eureka Forbes Ltd, where he served as Chief Marketing Officer and led marketing initiatives across the company’s product portfolio, according to the company.

Before joining Eureka Forbes, Wanchoo was Vice President – Marketing at CavinKare, where he headed marketing for the personal care, foods and beverages businesses. Earlier in his career, he worked at Mattel Inc. as Category Manager – Marketing for the infant and pre-school segment.

His professional experience also includes a long association with CavinKare, where he served as General Manager – Marketing for the hair care category, leading brands such as Chik, Nyle, Meera and Karthika. He has also worked with Big Bazaar Future Retail as Head – FoodBazaar for the West Zone, the company stated.

Wanchoo began his career in brand and media roles at Dabur India Limited, ESPN Star Sports and Starcom, gaining exposure across product management, sales and media planning.

With more than two decades of experience spanning FMCG, consumer durables, retail and media, Wanchoo brings extensive expertise in brand building, marketing strategy and business leadership to his new role at VIP Industries Limited, the company informed.

First Published on Dec 24, 2025 2:41 PM