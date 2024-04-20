Bookstrapping: Letters to Hira by H.T. Parekh, founder, HDFC

On 18th March 2024, Deepak Parekh stepped down as the Chairman of HDFC Life. Before this, in June last year HDFC merged into HDFC Bank, creating India’s largest and the world’s fourth largest bank by market capitalisation. When the identity of a company and its leader are synonymous, such as HDFC and Deepak Parekh, naturally, it will take us a long time to not rattle off both in the same breath. The founder of HDFC, H. T. Parekh must one smiling in his resting place.

Fittingly enough, three days before the merger of HDFC bank, Deepak Parekh personally oversaw the inauguration of the H. T. Parekh Legacy Centre. ‘Hasmukh Kaka’ as Deepak Parekh calls him, was his uncle.

Visitors to the legacy centre can ask for a copy a book titled 'Letters to Hira,’ a sentimental compilation of epistles written by H. T. Parekh to his beloved wife Hira, ten years after her death. College sweethearts who met in Wilson College, HT Parekh and Hira Parekh present a simple love story that tugs at your heart strings.

This is not just a book- its has history written all over it! Imagine if letters written by the legendary Dhirubhai Ambani to his wife were to appear suddenly; how priceless would they be!

Here are our five Bookstrapping insights:

1. The logo of HDFC bank is so ubiquitous that connecting a homely treatise like ‘Letters to Hira’ to the mind boggling worth of the corporation can be a stretch of imagination. H. T. Parekh and Hira Parekh’s story is like the comfort food cooked by mom- simple, wholesome, loving.

2. In the letters, H. T. Parekh offers information about life in London, where he was studying at the London School of Economics. The language of the letters is purposeful and detailed; its almost as if HT Parekh wanted to share every moment of his life, again with Hira.

3. He recounts his career, his work life in detail to Hira, as if informing her for the first time, even though she has lived every moment with him.

4. HT Parekh and Hira never had any children. Many anecdotes in the book are about how Hira was the favourite ‘masi’ to their sibling’s children. There is a reference that families that shared values with them, had become an integral part of their lives.

5. The tasteful illustrations in the book, give it a feel of a collector’s item. These letters were originally written in Gujarati and are now available in English.