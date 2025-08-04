Brazil opens antitrust probe into Microsoft after Opera's complaint over Edge browser

ADVERTISEMENT
Brazil's antitrust authority, CADE (Administrative Council for Economic Defense), has launched an investigation into Microsoft after a formal complaint was lodged by Norwegian browser company Opera, Reuters reported.
The complaint, filed on Tuesday, alleges that Microsoft is leveraging its dominant position by pre-installing its Edge browser as the default on Windows devices - limiting fair competition in the browser market.
CADE confirmed the opening of an administrative inquiry in a statement published late Thursday. Microsoft now has until August 15 to respond to the allegations, which pertain not only to the Windows operating system licenses but also to its Microsoft 365 suite and Jumpstart AI programme, the report added.
Opera claims Microsoft's bundling strategy has prevented users from accessing rival browsers easily, giving Edge an unfair market advantage. As of June, Opera held 6.78% of Brazil's desktop browser market, while Microsoft Edge claimed 11.52%, trailing behind Google Chrome's dominant 75% share.
The complaint highlights broader concerns around Microsoft's ecosystem strategies, including the Jumpstart programme, which enables businesses to create autonomous AI agents for daily operational tasks.
While Microsoft pitches this as an innovation to monetise its AI investments, competitors argue it strengthens its grip on enterprise solutions and hinders diversity in the digital tools space.
This is not the first time Opera has challenged Microsoft's browser practices.
The company first raised similar concerns back in 2007, targeting Microsoft's then-default browser, Internet Explorer. That episode led to a historic 561 million euros ($640 million) antitrust fine by the European Commission in 2013, the report added.