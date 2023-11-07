Bumble's CEO Whitney Wolfe Herd logs out; Slack's Lidiane Jones to replace her

Whitney Wolfe Herd, who founded the women-centered dating app Bumble a decade ago, has quit. She will be replaced by Lidiane Jones, the chief executive of the workplace-messaging platform Slack. She has held senior business roles at Microsoft where she spent more than 12 years.

Jones will succeed Wolfe Herd as chief of Bumble on January 2, 2024 the company said. Wolfe Herd will remain at Bumble as its executive chair, reported The Wall Street Journal. “This move to executive chair gives me the ability to step forward into a new and exciting role, get back to my founder roots and bring immense passion and focus to this next chapter of growth,” she said.