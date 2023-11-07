comScore

Bumble's CEO Whitney Wolfe Herd logs out; Slack's Lidiane Jones to replace her

Jones will succeed Wolfe Herd as chief of Bumble on January 2, 2024 the company said.

By  Storyboard18Nov 7, 2023 1:56 PM
Whitney Wolfe Herd (pictured left) launched Bumble in 2014 after an acrimonious departure from Match Group-owned rival app Tinder, which she had co-founded. Lidiane Jones (pictured right) has held senior business roles at Microsoft where she spent more than 12 years.

Whitney Wolfe Herd, who founded the women-centered dating app Bumble a decade ago, has quit. She will be replaced by Lidiane Jones, the chief executive of the workplace-messaging platform Slack. She has held senior business roles at Microsoft where she spent more than 12 years.

Jones will succeed Wolfe Herd as chief of Bumble on January 2, 2024 the company said. Wolfe Herd will remain at Bumble as its executive chair, reported The Wall Street Journal. “This move to executive chair gives me the ability to step forward into a new and exciting role, get back to my founder roots and bring immense passion and focus to this next chapter of growth,” she said.

Wolfe Herd launched Bumble in 2014 after an acrimonious departure from Match Group-owned rival app Tinder, which she had co-founded. Bumble’s eponymous app stood out in the industry by allowing women to make the first move.


First Published on Nov 7, 2023 1:56 PM

