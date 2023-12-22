Byju's head of marketing and creative strategy, Vineet Singh, quits

Vineet Singh, head of marketing and creative strategy of Byju's, has moved on. He has been associated with the brand since September 2021.

Prior to that, he was Group CMO at Embassy Group, where he leading the brand and marketing vertical at WeWork India. He has also worked with Google India and Publicis Groupe-owned agency Digitas India.

Byju’s, India's most-valued startup, has been under fire since the start of 2022 for a range of issues, including accounting irregularities, alleged mis-selling of courses, and mass layoffs.

The company has laid off thousands of employees in the last 12 months as it battled a double blow of drying venture capital funding and slowing demand for online learning services. Since then, its investor board members have left too, citing differences with the fonder Byju Raveendran.