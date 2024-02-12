Cheil India launches 'Unbelievable Delight' for MG Motor India

Cheil India has introduced a new campaign for MG Motor India, inspired by the ‘Unbelievable Delight’ that comes packed with MG’s new offerings. Alongside traditional advertising channels such as print, radio, and digital, this multimedia campaign is anchored by a series of three thematic films.

“Since its launch in 2019, MG Motor India has been known for its unique approach to humanizing technology and providing best-in-class features. Looking ahead to 2024, we aim to enhance and evolve our brand story further. By offering the right features at the right price, we are trying to capitalise on all points of leverage to draw attention to the uniqueness of our brand and increase brand love,” says Udit Malhotra, head of marketing, MG Motor India.

The campaign comprises one film each for its three SUVs- Hector, Astor, Gloster. The films feature two protagonists in different settings, an Indian and a Brit, discussing the unbelievable prices that MG Motor India is offering on its 2024 models and trims.

The first film introduces the price of the MG Hector Diesel 2024 using the British idiom of 'Flying pigs’. The second film plays up a mythical ‘Unicorn' to highlight the remarkable MG Astor 2024 that packs a combination of technology and comfort. The third film uses the very unbelievable yet relatable idea of 'Money growing on trees' to showcase that the price of the MG Gloster 2024 sounds just too good to be true.

Amit Nandwani, national creative director, Cheil India says, “We wanted to explore a clutter-breaking visual route while finding a way to keep the context relatable and films enjoyable. Leaning into the idea of unbelievable delight, each film drives home the point in a light-hearted, fun way with a memorable visual twist at the end. And through the endearing banter of the Indian-British duo, we have tried to marry the British heritage and Indian connect of the brand.”