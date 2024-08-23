            
      Coca Cola appoints Greishma Singh as New Vice-President of Marketing

      In her new role, Greishma Singh is expected to steer the company's marketing initiatives, aiming to enhance brand management and consumer reach in the competitive beverage sector.

      By  Storyboard18Aug 23, 2024 12:00 PM
      Greishma Singh, who has been a part of the Coca-Cola system for more than 15 years, moves on from her role of Vice-President - Customer and Commercial Leadership, India & South West Asia. (Image source: LinkedIn)

      Coca-Cola India has announced the appointment of Greishma Singh as its new Vice-President of Marketing. Singh will be taking over from her predecessor, Arnab Roy, who is now President - Global Category.

      Singh moves from her current role as Vice-President, Customer and Commercial Leadership, where she led revenue growth management, customer value creation, and a customer management group.

      In her new role, Singh is expected to steer the company's marketing initiatives, aiming to enhance brand management and consumer reach in the competitive beverage sector, stated a media report.

      It is learnt that a formal announcement is to follow within a couple of days, the report further stated.

      Singh has been associated with the Coca-Cola ecosystem for over 15 years now across India and Australia.


      First Published on Aug 23, 2024 11:51 AM

