Coca Cola appoints Greishma Singh as New Vice-President of Marketing

Coca-Cola India has announced the appointment of Greishma Singh as its new Vice-President of Marketing. Singh will be taking over from her predecessor, Arnab Roy, who is now President - Global Category.
Singh moves from her current role as Vice-President, Customer and Commercial Leadership, where she led revenue growth management, customer value creation, and a customer management group.
In her new role, Singh is expected to steer the company's marketing initiatives, aiming to enhance brand management and consumer reach in the competitive beverage sector, stated a media report.
It is learnt that a formal announcement is to follow within a couple of days, the report further stated.
Singh has been associated with the Coca-Cola ecosystem for over 15 years now across India and Australia.
