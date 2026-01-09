BCCI ropes in Laqshya Media Group for WPL 2026 opening, closing ceremonies, fan activations

The fourth edition of the Women’s Premier League will kick off on Friday, January 9, 2026

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has awarded Laqshya Media Group the mandate for the Tata Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2026 Opening and Closing Ceremonies, mid-innings match entertainment, and fan engagement initiatives.

The fourth edition of the Women’s Premier League will kick off on Friday, January 9, 2026, with a high-energy opening ceremony featuring Bollywood actor Jacqueline Fernandez. The tournament finale will be marked by a performance from rapper Yo Yo Honey Singh. The opening match will see Mumbai Indians take on Royal Challengers Bengaluru at Navi Mumbai.

As part of the mandate, Laqshya Media Group will curate mid-innings concerts during every match, featuring performances by multiple artists. These will be complemented by synchronized drone shows, laser displays, live brass bands, and on-ground fan activations aimed at blending local cricketing culture with global entertainment standards.

The company is also rolling out a nationwide visibility campaign, covering major cities, state capitals, and key airports through large-scale digital and static branding.

Commenting on the partnership, Alok Jalan, CMD, Laqshya Media Group, said, “India is a country where sport is not just watched; it is deeply felt. At Laqshya, our focus is on building meaningful, scalable sporting experiences that go far beyond one tournament or one season. The Women’s Premier League is a defining moment for women’s sport in India, and we are committed to creating platforms, visibility, and fan engagement models that will continue to elevate Indian sport for years to come.”

The WPL 2026 season will conclude on Thursday, February 5, in Vadodara. The 22-match tournament will be played across two legs, with the first 11 matches hosted at the DY Patil Stadium, while the remaining league fixtures and playoffs will take place at the BCA Stadium.

The five teams will compete in a double round-robin format. The top-ranked team will qualify directly for the final, while the teams finishing second and third will face off in the Eliminator on February 3.

The tournament will be broadcast in India on the Star Sports Network—including Star Sports 1, Star Sports 2, and Star Sports Select 1—and will be streamed on the JioHotstar app and website.

