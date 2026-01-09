Prada launches chai-inspired fragrance, reignites cultural appropriation debate

The scent forms part of Prada’s Les Infusions collection and is positioned as a cosy, winter-appropriate offering for early 2026.

Italian luxury fashion house Prada has launched a new tea-inspired fragrance under its Les Infusions de Prada range, drawing mixed reactions from netizens and tea lovers alike amid lingering criticism over the brand’s earlier India-related controversies.

The new perfume, called Infusion de Santal Chai Prada, was launched on January 5 and is described as a warm, spicy and woody fragrance with milky and aromatic notes inspired by chai. The scent forms part of Prada’s Les Infusions collection and is positioned as a cosy, winter-appropriate offering for early 2026.

According to product listings, the fragrance is priced at $190 and is available through Sephora, Ulta and the Prada Beauty website. It is packaged in a brown-toned glass bottle and finished with a camel-coloured Saffiano-textured cap.

The launch comes shortly after Prada faced widespread backlash over its version of a Kohlapuri slipper, which critics accused the brand of appropriating Indian culture while misattributing the design and pricing it at a premium. The controversy placed the brand under scrutiny over how global luxury labels draw inspiration from traditional Indian designs without adequate credit.

The earlier Prada-branded leather sandal, which went viral in 2025, was priced at around ₹1.2 lakh per pair and was widely identified as being heavily inspired by Kohlapuri chappals. The episode reignited broader conversations around cultural borrowing by international fashion houses, with experts stressing the need for proper acknowledgement and attribution.

Reaction to the chai-scented perfume has been divided across social media platforms. Some users on Instagram referenced the Kohlapuri controversy while reacting to the new fragrance, while others questioned the appeal of smelling like masala tea or expressed scepticism about the concept altogether. Several users said they preferred chai as a beverage rather than a fragrance, while others said they had never expected masala chai to be translated into a perfume.

At the same time, some tea enthusiasts welcomed the launch, saying it set a cosy tone for the coming winter season and playfully described the fragrance as starting the year on a chai note. Others questioned whether the launch was intentionally provocative, speculating whether the brand was courting controversy following its earlier backlash.

First Published on Jan 9, 2026 11:58 AM