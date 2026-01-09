French President Emmanuel Macron confirms India visit for AI Impact Summit in New Delhi

French President Emmanuel Macron confirmed that he will travel to India next month to participate in the high-profile AI Impact Summit in New Delhi. Addressing the diplomatic corps, Macron stated the visit aims to advance the joint India–France agenda on artificial intelligence and broader strategic cooperation, following the 2025 Paris AI summit he co-chaired with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Scheduled for February 19–20, the AI Impact Summit 2026 marks the first global AI convening hosted in the Global South. Macron described the previous Paris session as a diplomatic milestone and noted that the New Delhi follow-up would finalize international agreements on AI governance, seeking a balance between rapid innovation and fair regulation.

The upcoming visit also signals a strategic expansion of bilateral ties. Beyond technology, Macron highlighted that February’s talks will focus on securing supply chains for rare earth minerals, which are vital for semiconductors and clean energy manufacturing. This move reflects a pivot from traditional defense-centric cooperation to a resource-and-tech partnership aimed at reducing global dependencies.

External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar recently discussed preparations for the visit in Paris, emphasizing the alignment of both nations within the G7, G20, and BRICS. Jaishankar noted that as champions of multipolarity, the India–France collaboration serves as a stabilizing force in current global politics.

First Published on Jan 9, 2026 9:51 AM