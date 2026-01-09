Paramount doubles down on $30-a-share bid for Warner Bros, calls Netflix offer riskier

Paramount Skydance Corp has reaffirmed its hostile bid to acquire Warner Bros Discovery Inc, maintaining that its $30-per-share all-cash offer provides a better outcome for shareholders than a competing proposal from Netflix Inc, despite repeated pushback from the Warner Bros board.

In a statement issued on Thursday, Paramount said its revised proposal had addressed all concerns raised by Warner Bros, including financing risks. The company said billionaire Larry Ellison has now provided an irrevocable personal guarantee backing $40.4 billion in equity financing, a move Paramount claims significantly strengthens deal certainty.

The takeover battle has stretched over several months, with much of the disagreement centred on the future value of Warner Bros’ traditional cable networks such as CNN and TNT, which continue to lose viewers and advertising revenue as audiences migrate to streaming platforms.

Netflix’s competing offer would split the company’s assets. Under its plan, Netflix would acquire Warner Bros’ film studios and streaming operations, while shareholders would receive equity in a newly created entity, Discovery Global, which would house the legacy cable channels.

Paramount sharply criticised this structure, pointing to the recent market performance of Versant Media Group, the cable networks spun off from Comcast Corp. earlier this week. Versant’s shares have fallen roughly 30% since listing, and the company carries more than $15 billion in debt. Paramount argued that this performance underscores the challenges facing cable-focused businesses and said it assigns zero value to Discovery Global shares under Netflix’s proposal.

“Versant’s performance to date illustrates the challenging path ahead for Discovery Global,” Paramount said.

Warner Bros Discovery, however, has remained unconvinced. On Wednesday, the company rejected Paramount’s amended offer, citing concerns over deal execution, financing risks and the debt burden associated with the proposal. In a letter to shareholders, the board said Netflix’s offer, valued at $27.75 per share in a mix of cash and stock , presents fewer uncertainties.

Warner Bros chairman Samuel DiPiazza echoed those concerns in an interview with CNBC, saying Paramount had failed to raise its price meaningfully and that Netflix’s bid continues to be more attractive from the board’s perspective.

Paramount also sought to undermine Netflix’s proposal bypointing to recent declines in Netflix’s share price, noting that part of the offer is tied to stock consideration. Netflix’s bid includes $23.25 in cash and $4.50 in Netflix shares.

“Our offer clearly provides WBD investors greater value and a more certain, expedited path to completion,” Paramount chief executive David Ellison said, adding that the company remains committed to engaging with shareholders and advancing regulatory approvals.

The contest places Paramount and Netflix in direct competition for one of Hollywood’s most valuable media portfolios, which includes Warner Bros’ film franchises such as Batman and Harry Potter, as well as premium network HBO. Despite multiple bids, Paramount’s efforts so far have failed to sway the Warner Bros board.

First Published on Jan 9, 2026 10:00 AM