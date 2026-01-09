Tech worker says he was laid off for not replying to manager during holiday break

A 29-year-old software developer has claimed he was laid off from his job after failing to respond to a message from his manager during the Christmas–New Year holidays, triggering an online debate on workplace boundaries, managerial conduct and employee rights.

In a post on Reddit titled Laid off from Software Job just bcz I didn’t responded to manager’s message during holiday, the tech worker said he was terminated without prior warning or being placed on a performance improvement plan. He alleged that the decision followed his failure to reply to a message while travelling in a remote, high-altitude area with limited mobile network coverage during the holiday period.

The developer stated that the layoff was not related to his work performance and said he had been informed that his lack of response during the holiday was the reason for the termination. He added that he had been working in the software industry for several years and was employed as a frontend developer at the time of the layoff.

According to the post, the developer said he had no alternative source of income and was concerned that the company might delay or withhold his employment documents. He stated that he had updated his profiles on job portals and had begun applying actively for new roles while trying to manage anxiety about the situation.

The tech worker further said the current job market felt particularly challenging, noting that employers are increasingly demanding broader skill sets amid rising competition driven by artificial intelligence. He concluded his post by seeking practical advice from the online community on how to recover from an abrupt job loss, rather than motivational responses.

The post drew widespread reactions from Reddit users, many of whom shared similar experiences or offered guidance. Some users advised the developer to approach the labour commissioner to explore possible legal remedies. Others commented on what they described as fragile managerial egos in Indian workplaces and the power imbalance between employees and management, cautioning that challenging managers can sometimes lead to retaliation. Several users said navigating workplace culture carefully or strengthening one’s skill set to remain indispensable were often seen as survival strategies in such environments.

(Disclaimer: This is a report based on user generated content on social media. Storyboard18 has not verified these claims and does not endorse them)

First Published on Jan 9, 2026 11:52 AM