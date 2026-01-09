Tamil Nadu launches ‘Namma Arasu’ WhatsApp chatbot in partnership with Meta

The Tamil Nadu government has launched ‘Namma Arasu’, a unified WhatsApp-based chatbot, in partnership with Meta, aimed at simplifying citizen access to government services across the state.

The chatbot will offer 51 essential citizen services in its first phase and will be available in Tamil and English. Residents can access the service via WhatsApp on +91 7845 252525, enabling faster and more inclusive public service delivery through a single digital platform.

According to the state government, Namma Arasu integrates services from multiple departments, allowing citizens to access certificate downloads, pay taxes and utility bills, avail welfare schemes, and use transport-related services. Other offerings include property registration services, agricultural information, ration card services, temple donations, grievance filing and tracking, and tourism bookings.

Commenting on the launch, Arun Srinivas, Managing Director and Country Head, Meta (India), said the initiative brings government services closer to citizens by eliminating procedural complexity. “By connecting citizens to government services in real time, this initiative delivers access to high-demand services such as tax and bill payments and certificate downloads, bringing government support directly into citizens’ daily lives,” he said.

Namma Arasu joins a growing list of state-led WhatsApp chatbots being deployed to enhance citizen engagement and improve last-mile service delivery. The Tamil Nadu government said additional services across departments will be onboarded in subsequent phases, further simplifying interactions between citizens and the government.

