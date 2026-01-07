Infosys ties up with AWS to fast-track generative AI adoption across enterprises

Following the announcement, shares of Infosys rose more than 1.5 per cent to Rs. 1,635.60 on the BSE.

Bengaluru-based IT major Infosys on Wednesday announced a strategic partnership with Amazon Web Services to accelerate enterprise adoption of generative artificial intelligence. In a stock exchange filing dated January 7, Infosys informed that the partnership will combine its AI-first offering Infosys Topaz with Amazon Q Developer, AWS’s generative AI-powered assistant. The collaboration comes as IT and software services companies increasingly pivot towards artificial intelligence, committing significant investments to drive growth in the segment.

Infosys Topaz is a suite of AI-first services, solutions and platforms built on generative AI technologies, while Amazon Q Developer is designed to assist developers and enterprises with AI-driven capabilities on AWS.

The partnership is aimed at strengthening Infosys’s internal operations as well as driving innovation for its clients across sectors including manufacturing, telecommunications, financial services and consumer goods. Infosys said it is using Infosys Topaz to enable AI-powered transformation across key functions such as software development, human resources, recruitment, sales and vendor management, according to a report by Mint.

Through the collaboration, Infosys is integrating advanced AI capabilities to simplify complex processes, shorten project timelines and improve employee experience while boosting overall productivity. The company is also leveraging AWS generative AI services to deliver advanced solutions for clients across industries.

These offerings include enhanced end-user engagement capabilities for sports and entertainment, powered by Infosys Topaz and Amazon Bedrock, enabling real-time personalised experiences aimed at improving engagement for millions of users globally.

First Published on Jan 7, 2026 4:57 PM